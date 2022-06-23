Award for INCOIS tsunami warning centre

The Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) here under the Ministry of Earth Sciences has been conferred with the ‘World Congress on Disaster Management - Disaster Risk Reduction Excellence Award’ under the category of disaster preparedness for effective and efficient disaster risk management at New Delhi on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy presented the award to in-charge director and Ocean Observations, Modeling and Data Assimilation group director E. Pattabhi Rama Rao at a special function held at the India International Centre, said a press release.