Award for IICT senior scientist

Rambabu Chegondi

Special Correspondent

01 October 2020 00:08 IST

Indian Institute of Chemical Technology senior scientist Rambabu Chegondi was awarded the prestigious Dr. A. V. Rama Rao Young Scientist Award-2019 for his significant research contributions in the area of ‘Organic Chemistry’.

A cash award of ₹50,000 was equally shared by Dr. Rambabu and other awardee, Santanu Mukherjee, Associate Professor, Department of Organic Chemistry, Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The annual award is sponsored by AVRA Foundation, AVRA Laboratories, Hyderabad.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Rambabu received his M.Sc. degree from University of Hyderabad and completed Ph.D. in organic chemistry from IICT. Later, he went to the University of Kansas, USA, for postdoctoral studies. After returning from USA, he joined IICT as a scientist. He had also received the CSIR-IICT Young Scientist Award for 2018, a press release said.