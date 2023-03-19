HamberMenu
Award for Hyderabad Metro Rail MD

March 19, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director N.V.S. Reddy.

Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director N.V.S. Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Kinnera-Sri Shobhakrit Ugadi Award for outstanding contribution in the field of engineering was presented to Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director N.V.S. Reddy at a function held at Ravindra Bharathi on Sunday.

Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy presented the award instituted in the memory of Bhavaraju Satyananarayana, a great engineer who was decorated with ‘Rao Saheb’ title by the British government.

The jury said the metro rail project reflected Mr.Reddy’s engineering and financial innovation in multiple ways in building the world’s largest metro rail project in public-private-partnership mode. The patience, tenacity and tact shown by him in tackling the hurdles and making the public purpose project a reality was noted.

Other awardees included senior IPS officer and APSRTC MD Ch.Dwaraka Tirumala Rao for policing; Justice A.Ramalingeswara Rao for law; and retired IAS officer R.Chandrasekhar for administration. Telangana government adviser, Cultural Affairs, K.V. Ramanachary presided over the function, said a press release.

