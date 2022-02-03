Award for Hyderabad-based sports medicine expert

Award given away at occupational health event

City-based prominent sports medicine specialist Maj (Dr.) S. Bakhtiar Choudhary was conferred the prestigious ‘OHSH-IAOH Mumbai Oration Award 2021-22’ by the Indian Association of Occupational Health (IAOH), in recognition of his original research work on the serious occupational ailment 'Frozen shoulder syndrome (FSS)' at the 72nd National Conference of IAOH, held virtually.

Dr Choudhary delivered an oration lecture on the topic, Clinical Frozen Shoulder Syndrome, a predisposing factor for shoulder joint injuries, exploratory study of all age groups, to over 400 delegates comprising of ocupational health professionals, including medical directors of top corporates and MNCs, from all over India and abroad.

Dr Bakhtiar Choudhary has been doing research on Occupational Health Problems encountered in both organised and unorganised sector of occupations.

In the past too, Dr Choudhary won several prestigious recognitions for his original works including Dr. C.K. Ramachander Oration Award (2000), for Forward Head Posture, the cause of Straight Spine Syndrome in Professionals and Sir Ardeshar Lal Dalal Oration Award (2009); for study on Urban Neck Syndrome.