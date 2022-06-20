Award for Hyderabad airport

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) announced that the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has been adjudged as having the ‘Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia’ in Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022. The airport has also progressed in its overall ranking, moving from 64th position in 2021 to 63rd position in 2022 World’s Top 100 Airport league.

The airport bagged accolades in other categories: second rank for the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia 2022; third rank for cleanest airport in India and South Asia 2022; and fourth rank as Best Regional Airport in Asia 2022.

The trophy was presented to GMR Hyderabad International Airport at an award ceremony held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris, said a press release.