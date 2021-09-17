Hyderabad

Award for DRDO scientist

APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO, Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL)’s project director N. Kishore Nath has been conferred the prestigious Institution of Engineers (India) - M.P. Baya National Award 2020 in recognition of his significant R&D contributions and technological advancements in mechanical engineering. The award was conferred as part of Engineers’ Day celebrations at IEI, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Dr. Nath is widely known for his contributions in design and development of Agni missile systems and advanced technologies for numerous defence and aerospace applications in India. He obtained B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from JNTU Anantapur and pursued his ME and Ph.D from Osmania University.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 9:07:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/award-for-drdo-scientist/article36522482.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY