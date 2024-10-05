ADVERTISEMENT

Award for Continental Hospitals for infection control measures

Published - October 05, 2024 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Continental Hospitals receiving the ‘Best Hospital Excellence Award’ at a conference in Hyderabad.

Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, received the ‘Best Hospital Excellence Award’ at the closing ceremony of G-SPARC 2024 conference, held in Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad. “Since the founding of Continental Hospital 11 years ago, we have implemented rigorous preventive measures to control infections. Our efforts resulted in a zero surgical site infection rate for six consecutive years, earning us multiple accrediations. Now, we are honoured to receive this award for maintaining an infection rate of just 0.02%,” said Dr. Guru N Reddy, founder and chairman of the hospital.

