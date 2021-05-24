Award for AIG Hospitals chairman

HYDERABAD

24 May 2021 22:47 IST

For contributions to field of endoscopy

The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) has conferred Rudolf V Schindler Award on D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, for his contributions to the field of endoscopy.

The award was presented during Crystal awards ceremony held virtually on Sunday night.

Expressing gratitude to his family members, colleagues and staff at AIG Hospitals for their support, Dr Reddy said, “With this honour, I rededicate myself to the education and promotion of quality endoscopy”.

Advertising

Advertising