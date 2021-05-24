Hyderabad

Award for AIG Hospitals chairman

The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) has conferred Rudolf V Schindler Award on D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, for his contributions to the field of endoscopy.

The award was presented during Crystal awards ceremony held virtually on Sunday night.

Expressing gratitude to his family members, colleagues and staff at AIG Hospitals for their support, Dr Reddy said, “With this honour, I rededicate myself to the education and promotion of quality endoscopy”.

