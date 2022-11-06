Award distribution ceremony of Technical Entry Scheme course at MCEME

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 06, 2022 00:26 IST

Twenty-one Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of the Technical Entry Scheme-40 (TES-40) course passed out from the hallowed portals of Cadets Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), after completing three years of tough and arduous technical and military training on Saturday.

Award distribution ceremony of the Passing Out Course ofTES-40 was conducted in an impressive ceremony with full military decorum at the MCEME auditorium. Lieutenant General J.S. Sidana, Commandant MCEME and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME, was the chief guest for the event and exhorted the cadets to be aware of the rapid technological challenges manifesting in the modern-day battlefield and be prepared to confront them.

He also emphasised the need to inculcate the qualities which distinguishes an officer in the profession of arms from every other professional, namely professional competence and commitment in every sphere of work, dedication and zeal in every endeavour and a sense of empathy and compassion for the men they would command.  

He felicitated the meritorious GCs of the course and presented them with various awards and medals.

Wing Cadet Captain Preet Choudhary and Wing Cadet Quartermaster S.K. Tiwary were awarded the silver and bronze medals, while the prestigious GOC-in-C ARTRAC gold medal for standing first in the order of merit was awarded to Wing Cadet Adjutant Sahil Phogat.

Awards were also given to GCs excelling in various aspects of training. Chandragupt Platoon won the prestigious GOC-in-C, ARTRAC banner for overall excellence in various events.

