Avra Labs gets nod to make Favipiravir

HYDERABAD

26 July 2020 23:00 IST

City-based Avra Laboratories has been granted regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to manufacture and market Favipiravir API for COVID-19 patients. The lab is supplying commercial quantities to Cipla for the launch of ‘Ciplenza’, the generic version of Favipiravir.

“I am very pleased to be working with Cipla and Dr Yusuf Hamied again with whom I share a five-decade association and friendship, during which time we collaborated on several projects to produce lifesaving drugs including anti-cancer, anti-HIV/AIDS and several other generic products. The current pandemic has brought us together to work tirelessly for the speedy launch of Favipiravir,” said chairman A.V. Rama Rao, who is a former CSIR-IICT director, stated a press release.

