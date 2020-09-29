‘Avoid mass gatherings on Durgam Cheruvu bridge’

DPH urges IT companies to resume work from office

The cable-stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu decked up with colourful neon lights is attracting hordes of people. Large number of people are flocking to the recently inaugurated bridge disregarding physical distancing. Pointing at a photo showing large gatherings on the bridge, Telangana’s Director of Public Health (DPH) G Srinivasa Rao urged people to avoid mass gatherings to stave off COVID-19.

Even during the inauguration on September 25, social distancing was not maintained among politicians and people around them. It was inaugurated by State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy was the chief guest.

“Please avoid mass gatherings. The cable bridge is not going to vanish in one or two months. It will be there after us too. If you were to go, wear mask, maintain physical distance. Mass gatherings could be source for a viral attack,” the DPH said.

In view of upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections (GHMC) polls and by-elections when parties are expected to organise campaign meetings where hundreds would gather, Dr Rao urged parties to ensure that proper precautions are taken.

Bars and pubs too reopened from September 26. Dr Rao requested people to avoid going there as the commercial spaces are often in closed environment. He said that as asymptomatic COVID patients too can spread the disease, one or two such people in the bars and pubs, can be source of infection.

“We cannot stop you from enjoying life. But please take precautions. We might get vaccine but we don’t know its efficacy and how long will the immunity given by it will last. To avoid COVID-19, wearing mask, maintaining physical distance, frequent sanitisation or washing hands, avoiding mass gatherings are the ‘social vaccines’ which will keep you, your family safe,” the DPH said.

While senior officials from the State Health department have urged people to avoid mass gatherings, they have appealed to IT and other companies to resume work from office. “We are requesting IT companies to start operations as thousands are losing their livelihood. It does not mean they should not follow protocols. IT companies are not public gathering places,” Dr Rao said.

Director of Medical Education (DME) K Ramesh Reddy said that various strategies can be adopted to avoid large number of employees gathering at office, such as calling only 30% of employees to attend office at a time.