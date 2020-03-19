Avoid large gatherings, SAYS Eatala

HYDERABAD

Health Minister urges people to stop going to mosques, temples and churches

Health Minister Eatala Rajender appealed to the public to avoid large gatherings, including places of worship.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he urged people to skip mosques, temples and churches. Emulating the practice of some West Asian countries, he said that people should pray at homes and not congregate at mosques.

Mr. Rajender underscored that the Telangana government has directed all educational institutions to be temporarily closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. “This should not be a reason to go on tours, to malls and other places that witness large numbers of people,” he said. He also urged the public not to gather at offices or residences of elected public officials.

The Minister cautioned people to take the advisories of the government seriously and try to stay indoors. Mr. Rajender spoke about the coronavirus crisis and deaths in Italy and said that if proper precautions were taken in the State, a similar situation could be avoided.

Touching upon the Sri Sitarama Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam in Bhadrachalam, he said that this would be done within the temple and not amidst thousands of devotees.