Avoid crowded places, practise safety: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD

26 December 2020 01:19 IST

‘BJP cadre will take up an awareness campaign among citizens throughout India on COVID norms’

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said that BJP cadre would take up an awareness campaign among citizens throughout the country on the need to cover their faces with masks, follow social distancing norms and maintain personal hygiene by frequent hand washing to ward off the threat of a second wave of COVID-19.

Addressing a gathering as part of the public campaign at Mallepally on Friday, he said in view of the ongoing festivals and winter chill, it was necessary for people to avoid crowded places and practise safety precautions as coronavirus has not gone away. The Central government has already issued detailed guidelines to States on steps needed to tackle the new variant discovered in UK, he said.

The government has already halted flights from London and tracing and testing of travellers who had already arrived is being done to keep a tab on their health condition.

He advised senior citizens and those with chronic health issues not to venture out unnecessarily -- and others too should be responsible in their social behaviour.

Mr. Reddy himself took up the task of freely distributing face masks at a few places and also sought to point out that party workers had been active in helping people in need during the lockdown period.

Earlier, the Minister participated in the blood donation camps at the city office and Sindhi Colony, besides distributing clothes and blankets to inmates of the State Home in Yousufguda on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee.

“It is a momentous day because we have Christmas and Mukkoti Ekadasi as well as Gita Jayanti. The country will forever remember the clean and transparent government under Vajpayee,” he added. Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh led the meeting held to pay homage to Vajpayee in the State office. Mr. Singh and other leaders garlanded his photo and recalled his services to the party and nation.