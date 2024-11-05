Avoid Begumpet and Bowenpally routes from 3.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Hyderabad traffic police

In view of the Congress Consultative Committee meeting at Gandhi Ideology Centre of Bowenpally on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) the Hyderabad Traffic police have issued an advisory.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening to attend the meeting regarding the door-to-door survey (socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey) in Telangana. Mr. Gandhi will land at the Begumpet Airport and proceed directly to Gandhi Ideology Centre.

Traffic congestion is expected in the stretch covering Begumpet, CTO junction, Tadbund and Bowenpally between 3.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. owing to the huge turnout of party workers and followers.

The traffic police had cautioned commuters to avoid the Begumpet and Bowenpally routes to reach their destinations. Commuters travelling from Banjara Hills, Jubilee hills and SR Nagar and heading towards Secunderabad, Tarnaka and Uppal will be diverted at the Punjagutta X roads towards Khairatabad, Tank Bund, Telugu Thalli flyover and Naini Narsimha Reddy Steel Bridge.

The traffic police said further diversions will be implemented on need basis.

