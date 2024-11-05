GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Avoid Begumpet and Bowenpally routes from 3.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Hyderabad traffic police

Updated - November 05, 2024 04:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad Traffic police alerted people about potential traffic congestion on the Begumpet to Bowenpally routes from Tuesday (November 5, 2024) afternoon to evening.

Hyderabad Traffic police alerted people about potential traffic congestion on the Begumpet to Bowenpally routes from Tuesday (November 5, 2024) afternoon to evening. | Photo Credit: @HYDTP

In view of the Congress Consultative Committee meeting at Gandhi Ideology Centre of Bowenpally on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) the Hyderabad Traffic police have issued an advisory.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening to attend the meeting regarding the door-to-door survey (socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey) in Telangana. Mr. Gandhi will land at the Begumpet Airport and proceed directly to Gandhi Ideology Centre.

Rahul Gandhi to address Congress leaders today

Traffic congestion is expected in the stretch covering Begumpet, CTO junction, Tadbund and Bowenpally between 3.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. owing to the huge turnout of party workers and followers.

Posters welcoming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were seen from Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 5, 2024).

Posters welcoming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were seen from Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 5, 2024). | Photo Credit: K Shiva Shanker

The traffic police had cautioned commuters to avoid the Begumpet and Bowenpally routes to reach their destinations. Commuters travelling from Banjara Hills, Jubilee hills and SR Nagar and heading towards Secunderabad, Tarnaka and Uppal will be diverted at the Punjagutta X roads towards Khairatabad, Tank Bund, Telugu Thalli flyover and Naini Narsimha Reddy Steel Bridge.

The traffic police said further diversions will be implemented on need basis.

Published - November 05, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Hyderabad / Telangana

