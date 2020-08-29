‘Avoid alcohol-based sanitiser to disinfect eyewear: LVPEI doctor

HYDERABAD

29 August 2020 23:41 IST

Alcohol-based regular sanitizers which are used to sanitise hands should not be used to disinfect eyeglasses as repeated application of the sanitisers can damage lenses as well as the frame, said Akshay Badakere, an ophthalmologist at L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad.

Besides, he said ammonia bleaches and high content of acids like lemon juice and vinegar should not be used to clean glasses as those too can spoil the lens coating and frame material.

While it is inevitable for people with refractive error to continue using prescription glasses, some wear plain eyeglasses (without any power), specially designed protective goggles, or sunglasses to prevent aerosols (particles present in air) from entering into their eyes. “Ensure that eyeglasses are perfectly adjusted to your face to avoid unnecessary adjustments by hand . Don’t touch eyeglasses frequently other than to take them off. When taking off your glasses, use both hands to remove them from your face. Hold the glasses by the temples instead of the rims around the lenses,” Dr Badakere said.

Advertising

Advertising

Face masks and gloves are disposable barring some which are reused after thorough washing. Prescription glasses, sunglasses and plain glasses are not disposable and are used regularly which makes it imperative to take measures so that the glasses do not become carriers of the virus.

To disinfect the glasses, he has suggested dishwasher soap to be used under running water and to wipe it with micro fiber immediately to avoid smudges and scratches. “You can also use branded lens spray and wipes available at optical stores to keep the lenses and frames disinfected,” the ophthalmologist said.