Average CTC accepted at ISB placement ₹28.29 lakh

23 March 2021 23:06 IST

Urban mobility industry made 35 offers, says the B-School

Indian School of Business (ISB) on Tuesday said the placement process of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2021 students received 1,145 acceptable offers and the average accepted CTC was ₹28.29 lakh or an 8.32% increase over last year ₹26.12 lakh.

Stating that the unprecedented global crisis “in any way did not dampen the placement process,” a release from ISB said the top industries in terms of offers were consulting, IT/ITES/technology, BFSI, FMCG/retail and pharma/healthcare. Urban mobility industry made 35 offers reflecting the changed dynamics and growth of the business. Fintech, edtech, agritech and gaming firms showed traction in their hiring, it said.

Dean Rajendra Srivastava said the “right calibration and future-ready focus on technology and analytics-enabled our students to find their place in key leadership and management positions in various organisations.”

Reflecting the changed business scenario, ISB executed a complete online placement process. The release said 388 consulting offers were made, cutting across strategy, technology, transactional and operational consulting space. Besides almost all the top tier consulting companies, leading private and MNC banks firms in the investment banking space also vied for talent from ISB. About 9.5% of the total offers were from the BFSI segment, including non-BFSI firms hiring for finance roles.

The release said 40% of the students in the batch were women and they bagged 24 leadership roles from leading companies. Women focused hiring programmes such as Citibank’s Catalyst and Axis Bank’s WE Lead hired candidates for their senior and middle level leadership positions.

Conglomerates such as Reliance and Adani as also leading startups in various domains also recruited the candidates.