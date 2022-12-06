Avenues for industry to help under-privileged students, bolster social capital: Telangana official

December 06, 2022 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

From donating used computers to extending financial assistance for pursuing higher education, industry can pitch in several ways to help under-privileged students, Special Secretary to Telangana Scheduled Caste Development Department T. Vijay Kumar said on December 6.

Seeking to highlight avenues available for firms to channelise their CSR activities for the students, the senior official, who was addressing a CII Social Leadership Conclave in Hyderabad, said such measures would go a long way in building social capital. ‘Building social capital through partnerships’ was the theme of the conclave.

Social capital may appear to be an intangible asset, but in reality it made sense financially, for industry as well as society, on account of the virtuous cycle it is likely to set in motion. Citing a few cases for CSR programmes, he said companies can help bridge the digital divide many social residential school students faced by donating used desktops and laptops. “We can load [necessary software on] the machines... they will [then] be good enough for the children,” he said.

Pitching in with finances to support under-privileged students going abroad for higher education is another area that companies can consider. “We are doing a little but requirement is more,” the official said. Noting that he is associated, as an mentor, with an initiative to create a verified digital profile of students based on Blockchain technology, Mr. Kumar said the companies could consider accessing the database for their hiring requirement.

In response, CII Telangana Chairman Vagish Dixit said as an initial step “we can commit 100 computers by December 31 [for the students], including through friends.” He said there is a lot that the industry can do in terms of building social capital.

Group Chief Sustainability Officer of Tata Sons Siddharth Sharma, speaking on how social activity remained a key aspect behind the work of the salt to software conglomerate, underscored the significance of looking at the broader ecosystem. The need is also for industry to refrain from working in silos and build partnerships for social capital. AGI Greenpac president and CEO Rajesh Khosla was among those who spoke at the inaugural session.

