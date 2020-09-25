Avanthi was confined to house for 7 months before marriage

Hyderabad

25 September 2020 22:02 IST

Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar’s mother alleged that he was killed by his wife’s family only because their financial standing.

“Though we belong to an upper caste community, they thought that we were not upto their financial status,” the victim’s mother Chinta Laxmi Rani said, while waiting for her son’s body at OGH morgue.

She said that even after the marriage, Avanthi’s father used to call and threaten to kill her son. “We always thought that he was angry with them as they got married against their will and that the issue would be resolved soon, but never did we imagine that they would kill my son,” she said.

After the marriage, D Avanthi Reddy's parents demanded that some of their properties which were registered earlier on her name be transferred back to them, Mr. Rani said.

“They thought that Hemanth married her only for their wealth,” she said.

Last year, when Avanthi’s parents learned of the relationship, they forced her to resign her job and did not allow her to step outside the house for over seven months, Hemanth’s mother said.

“She somehow managed to escape from their clutches and reached out to my son, who married her in less than two days and started living together,” Mr. Rani said.

Police said that minutes the murder, Avanthi’s uncle Yugandhar Reddy even offered money to Mr. Hemanth Kumar - to “forget” his wife, but he refused.