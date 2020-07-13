Availability of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab checked

In the past few days, there have been distress messages from people asking or medicines used in COVID treatment. To ensure that people do not have to go out of hospital pharmacies to procure these medicines, Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) officials checked supply, availability and consumption of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab in corporate hospitals in Hyderabad on Monday.

Officials also looked into the sale of the medicines in black market.

Names of hospitals which are supplied the drugs by depots were listed . DCA director Dr Preeti Meena said that separate teams of drug inspectors were formed who simultaneously visited corporate hospitals and depots which supply the medicines. They noted down the current availability of the medicines how the drugs are supplied from manufacturer to hospitals.

The drug inspectors checked registers of hospitals to know the amount of medicines supplied. Dr Meena said that their teams cross- checked the patient details to find out the vials consumed.

DCA Joint Director Y Navin Kumar said that while scarcity of Remdesivir will be resolved in one to two days, it will take a week to ten days to address shortage of Tocilizumab.