Autonomous VTOL aircraft of BluJ Aero takes off with eye on skies 

Published - October 25, 2024 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad-based AAM startup eager to scale up early beyond the prototype, also working on VTOL passenger and high altitude carriers

The Hindu Bureau

Co-founders of BluJ Aero Maruthi Amardeep Sri Vatsavaya and Uttam Kumar Dharamapuri during a live flight demonstration prototype cargo VTOL (Vertical Take-off and Landing) at Nadergul Airfield outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Hyderabad-based advanced air mobility startup BluJ Aero focused on zero emission hydrogen-electric propulsion and autonomous flight technologies space solutions conducted a flight demonstration of its vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft prototype here on Friday.

Powered by batteries and not carrying any cargo, the unmanned logistics aircraft rose meters above the ground as part of the short demonstration amid strong wind conditions in the process strengthening the resolve of BluJ Aero team led by co-founders Amar Sri Vatsavaya and Utham Kumar Dhramapuri to get into the commercialisation phase.

Besides taking the cargo mover to the next level, the startup has begun work on VTOLs to move people as well as reach high altitudes, primarily to support defence and disaster response operations. The firm, which has developed a proprietary hydrogen fuel cell system, is testing a hydrogen tank and in discussions with multiple companies to source the new gen fuel.

BluJ Aero, an innovative leader in clean technology, showcased prototype of its groundbreaking VTOL (Vertical Take-off and Landing) aircraft in a live flight demonstration at Nadergul Airfield near Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The immediate priority, however, for BluJ that end to end designed and manufactured most of parts in Hyderabad is to get into next stage of work that will eventually commercialise the logistics VTOL as that is one space where the startup sees considerable prospects.

Commercial version of REACH, the VTOL, will be designed for 300 km on a single charge using hydrogen-electric propulsion and carry a payload of 100 kg. The aircraft is set to transform regional air transport be it for cargo or passenger movement, the co-founder told media that witnessed the flight demonstration at Nadergul airfield, near here.

With an AUW of around 500 kg, the aircraft used for demonstration is the largest privately developed in India, representing a breakthrough in the aerospace startup ecosystem, the company claimed.

While all its VTOLs will have autonomous capability with real-time monitoring and control, the passenger carrier will be commanded by a pilot. On the benefits, Mr. Vatsavaya and Mr. Dhramapuri said the VTOLs eliminate the need for infrastructure such as airports, operate at speeds surpassing most helicopters and are affordable while moving heavy payloads.

Estimating the passenger VTOL carriers ready for test flights by 2027, they said BluJ that raised ₹18 crore from venture capital firms Endiya Partners, Ideaspring Capital and Rainmatter Capital by Zerodha is eyeing an additional fund raise of around ₹250 crore in three to four years.

