Autonomous status extended

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the autonomous status to Government City College for 9 years including ratification for the last four academic years and fresh extension for the next 5 academic years.

Dr. P. Balabhaskar, Principal of the college, said the college secured the autonomy status in 2004 and was renewed in the year 2011. A six-member committee recently reviewed the progress of the college. He said there was significant increase in the admissions during last five years and it continued to stand first in DOST admissions. He said more than 60% of the faculty had PhD degrees.