Automobile theft gang busted

The South Zone Task Force police busted an automobile theft gang and arrested four persons on Wednesday. As many as 38 two-wheelers worth ₹30 lakh were seized from their possession.
Police identified the accused as Md Rizwan (19), a resident of Yakutpura, Md Yaseen (19), a resident of Bhavaninagar, Mir Hamza (19), a resident of Yakutpura, and Mohd Wajeed (24), a resident of Maulali. Three others Syed Ahmed Mehdi (21), M.A. Aziz (20) and Numan are absconding.
Police said that Rizwan shared with the other accused rental scooter service VOGO’s method of functioning. The accused then allegedly conspired to commit thefts of these scooters from Metro stations. They managed to steal 38 such vehicles from both Hyderabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates.
Since the two-wheelers require a one-time password to start, they allegedly towed the vehicles from where they were parked, removed the GPS system which was fitted on to the vehicles and replaced them with a manual locking system. They also fabricated the registration documents to sell them off to unsuspecting buyers.
