Automobile theft gang busted

Langer Houz police on Saturday arrested six members of an inter-State two-wheeler theft gang and recovered 17 bikes worth ₹24 lakh from their possession.

The accused were identified as Fahad Khan, 20, from Chandrayangutta, Shaik Moinuddin, 22, Mohd Azam, 19, Shaik Amer, 21, Mohd Azam, 19, and Mohammed Shakeeb Ahmed, 20, all from Bidar in Karnataka. On August 28, one Md Mustaim Ali Shairoz approached police stating that his Bajaj Dominar D400, which was parked near his house, was stolen. Based on his complaint, a case was registered and police launched a probe.

After analysing the video footage of over 100 surveillance cameras from Tolichowki to Barkas, a special team was formed to identify and nab the offenders.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (West) A R Srinivas, the gang targeted only costly sport bikes.

“Two to four persons of the gang used to come to Hyderabad for committing offence. They move in the residential areas during the night and commit the theft by breaking handle locks and start the vehicle without keys, using a special technique, which they have learned after watching YouTube videos,” he said.

The stolen bikes were shifted to Bidar; and the bikes stolen in Bidar were moved to Hyderabad, for sale.