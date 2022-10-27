Automatic washing plant inaugurated at TSRTC’s Karimnagar one depot

Special Correspondent KARIMNAGAR
October 27, 2022 18:29 IST

To keep its buses spic and span, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has set up an automatic washing plant at Karimnagar one depot.

TSRTC Karimnagar zone Executive Director V Venkateshwarlu on Thursday inaugurated the in-house facility on the premises of the one depot at the bus stand complex in the town.

TSRTC Karimnagar Regional Manager (RM) Khusro Shah Khan, Deputy RMs S Chandar Rao and J Kavitha, among others, were present.

The automatic washing plant (fixed type) will help thoroughly clean the buses in a span of a few minutes, TSRTC sources said.

Sources added that plans are afoot to set up similar automatic washing plants at a few more bus depots in the zone in a phased manner. 

The move will help augment the TSRTC’s efforts to boost the image of the public transport giant and improve the vital occupancy ratio in its buses by keeping the entire fleet of vehicles clean and tidy.

(Eom)

