Auto tippers distributed for garbage collection

HYDERABAD

25 March 2021 22:14 IST

A total of 350 Swachh SAT vehicles given away to beneficiaries

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has appealed to the citizens of Hyderabad to cooperate with the GHMC sanitation staff by placing dry and wet garbage in separate bins to improve efficiency in garbage collection.

Speaking after distribution of over a total of 350 Swachh Auto Tipper (SAT) vehicles to beneficiaries on Thursday for collection of domestic solid waste in the city, Mr. Rama Rao lauded the services rendered by the sanitation workers during the time of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. He suggested special sanitation drive in the city keeping in view the present situation.

GHMC is deploying a total of 650 vehicles with higher capacity in addition to the existing ones, in order to improve civic amenities, he said. The new vehicles are of 1.5 tonne capacity each, instead of the earlier vehicles with 850 kg capacity. The vehicles, equipped to carry hazardous material in a separate compartment, will be distributed in various localities across the 30 circles of GHMC.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi said these vehicles have been allotted to the rag-pickers or poor people under the driver-cum-owner scheme with 10 per cent beneficiary contribution. The remaining 90 per cent is to be borne by the GHMC.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Legislator Danam Nagender, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, and Zonal Commissioners Praveenya, Ravi Kiran, Ashok Samrat, Srinivas Reddy, and Additonal Commissioners Santhosh and Jayaraj Kennedy were among those who participated in the programme.