Auto driver murdered by friends

Accused stuffed his body into a trolley bag and dumped it

A 25-year-old auto driver was bludgeoned to death by two of his friends, who later stuffed the body into a trolley bag and dumped it on Dairy Farm road at Rajendranagar.

While the offence took place on December 8, it came to light only on Sunday after the suspects confessed to the crime.

According to the police, the victim, Mohammed Ilyas alias Riyaz, an auto driver from Ghouse Nagar in Chandrayangutta, went out with his friends Syed and Feroz in his three-wheeler on the afternoon of December 8.

They purchased liquor at three or four wine shops at Chandrayangutta, Pahadi Shareef and Mailardevpally and consumed it in the vehicle till late evening.

As Riyaz used to tease Feroz’s sister and frequently passed lewd comments, the latter recalled the incidents and picked an argument with him in an inebriated condition and soon it turned into a violent fight, Shamshabad DCP N. Prakash Reddy said on Sunday.

Both Feroz and Syed picked up a boulder and clobbered the victim’s head, he said. “While they were moving in the area to dispose the body, they found a trolley bag near a garbage pile in which they stuffed Riyaz’s body and abandoned it near Pillar No. 223 of PVNR Expressway,” the officer said.

Riyaz was earlier accused of a murder reported at Chandrayangutta police station, while Feroz and Syed were booked for pickpocketing by Kukatpally police.

When Riyaz did not return home till the next day, his mother along with other family members started looking for him and later found his auto rickshaw abandoned. By evening, she approached Chandrayangutta police and lodged a man missing complaint.

Suspecting something was amiss as Riyaz was already accused in a murder case, local police roped in South Zone Task Force team, who analysed the video footage of the surveillance cameras in the area and found the victim with his friends. In the wee hours of Sunday, Syed and Feroz confessed to the crime after they were picked up and ‘helped’ the investigators in finding the body.

The duo was remanded to judicial custody by Rajendranagar police.