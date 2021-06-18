Auto driver held for printing and circulating ₹2,000

Hyderabad

18 June 2021 20:22 IST

An autorickshaw driver from Patancheru who printed and circulated ₹2,000 denomination currency notes was arrested by the KPHB Colony police of Cyberabad on Thursday evening.

The accused, Uppari Raju Prasad, 28 hails from Alladurgu village in Medak district, and was earlier arrested by police of AP and Telangana for indulging in similar offences. In 2016, he hatched a plan to print ₹2,000 notes by using a colour printing machine. He used those currency notes to buy groceries and other essentials, especially at shopping malls, police said.

After being released from jail in March, Raju purchased a scanner-cum-colour printer on OLX and started printing ₹2000 denomination notes. On Thursday he went to Forum Mall to spend the counterfeit currency and buy some articles, but in the meantime police noticed his suspicious movements and took him into custody. They found eight fake ₹2,000 notes in his possession.

