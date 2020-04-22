Hyderabad

Auto driver alleges cops beat him up

Video clip goes viral, but police deny the charge

An autorickshaw driver who was on his way to fill gas in a small cooking stove on Tuesday claimed that he was beaten up by the police.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media. The video clip purportedly shows the man surrounded by cops who are talking to him. The man alleged that police had beaten him up while he was on his way to get the gas cylinder refilled and says that he does not have money to feed his family. The video also shows him using expletives and then throwing the stove.

Witnesses said that the incident took place in Etebar Chowk, near Gulzar Sweet House. They said that the man, reportedly a resident of Chanchalguda, was trying to move towards Darul Shifa when he was stopped.

When contacted, Mir Chowk police inspector said, “It is a small issue. He got agitated when he was stopped. He was not beaten, but started arguing. We are checking what happened. So far, no case has been booked against him.”

