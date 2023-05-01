Autism awareness programme held for parents

May 01, 2023 05:12 am | Updated 05:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

An Autism Awareness Programme was organised on Sunday by Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad for the parents of children suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder.

A group of medical specialists provided tips to the parents on how to handle different challenges that arise while grooming these children. The programme was inaugurated by Director of Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals Dr. A. Ravinder Babu.

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects social interaction, communication and social behaviour. It is called a spectrum disorder because it varies widely in severity and symptoms in developmental domains from person to person, said Dr. Jagadish, HOD, Developmental Health Clinic, Apollo Hospitals.

Early intervention is the key to complete cure and treatment but unfortunately due to the social stigma associated with autism, parents tend not to accept the fact and continue to be in presumption of delayed growth.

Most parents need to seek medical help only when the child reaches the age of 3 or 4 years and their speech starts to develop. But early red flags of autism can be detected when they are one year old. Most children in the spectrum do not respond to physical or verbal cues. Some also indulge in repetitive stereotypic behaviour.