Authorities yet to find source of lab technician’s infection

Six days after a lab technician tested positive for COVID-19 in Jogulamba-Gadwal district, authorities continue to hunt for the infection source.

Debriefing by the 40-year-old asymptomatic technician has not helped much, as he has asserted he did not have contact with any of his family members or friends, except his colleagues at the blood bank or government hospital during the lockdown.

Possible scenarios

Officials are considering at least three possible scenarios, and 14 of his primary contacts which include the superintendent, resident medical officer of the government hospital, and the district nodal officer for COVID-19.

The most likely source might be a positive patient whose swabs were collected by the technician while he was on COVID-19 duty, and he may have contracted the coronavirus by ignoring standard protocols, sources told The Hindu.

“Though he was wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) while collecting the swabs, he might have contracted the virus while taking off the gear without precautionary measures,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

On April 21, he reported for COVID-19 duty and collected 56 swabs, and another 28 samples on April 22, including his own. He tested positive on April 23.

Ambulance trip

Another possibility is that he may have contracted the virus when he came to Hyderabad in an ambulance on April 3 to deliver a batch of swab samples at CCMB.

“In Nizamuddin Markaz case, it was easy to trace, test and quarantine the returnees, their primary, secondary and tertiary contacts. However, we are unable to trace his source; it has become a challenging task. Police are looking into it and have already analysed his call detail record, apart from questioning him and his wife,” the officer said.

After the technician tested positive, the authorities disinfected the entire district government hospital, the blood bank he worked at and all the ambulances. They are also not ruling out the possibility of him getting the virus from any of his asymptomatic colleagues at the blood bank or other hospital staff.

Officer’s warning

Meanwhile, another officer said district special officer Ronald Rose has warned the medical staff against violations after the technician breached standard protocol and collected his own samples. “Though he tested positive, he was asymptomatic and violated the SOP by sending his samples and that of a sanitation worker,” the officer added.