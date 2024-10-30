Authorities bust illegal network of narcotic drug suppliers in Hyderabad

In a coordinated effort, officials from the Telangana’s Drugs Control Administration (DCA) and the Prohibition and Excise Department uncovered an illegal network involved in the procurement, stocking, and sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Hyderabad.

The raid took place at G.V. Saluja Hospital in Secunderabad on Wednesday, where officials found significant quantities of controlled substances, including Fentanyl injections, Ketamine Hydrochloride injections, Pentazocine injections, and Midazolam injections.

The above drugs were being stored without a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) licence, a requirement for legal possession and sale, officials said.

Authorities identified Neha Bhagwath, native of Nagpur, as the primary supplier to GV Saluja Hospital. A repeat offender, Neha Bhagwath has two prior NDPS Act cases against her and was recently released on bail in a similar case last month, officials said. Following this discovery, officers conducted a raid at her residence in Malkajgiri, seizing additional narcotics, including Morphine injections and tablets, Fentanyl Citrate injections and patches, and other controlled substances, all intended for supply to unlicensed entities across Hyderabad.

During interrogation, Bhagwath admitted to obtaining these substances from Dinesh of Pioneer Drug House, based in Nagpur. Officials detained several individuals associated with GV Saluja Hospital, including Patturi Gopinath, Surender Singh Gusia (an operating theatre technician), and B. Srinivas (a pharmacist), who was reportedly involved in handling the unauthorised stock.

The DCA, in collaboration with the Prohibition and Excise Department, has intensified its crackdown, with additional raids underway across hospitals in Hyderabad where Bhagwath had allegedly supplied narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

