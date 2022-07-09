Austrian firm deepens engagement with TS

Minister KTR to open world-class mould shop, dual education centre on July 11

Minister KTR to open world-class mould shop, dual education centre on July 11

Global leader in plastic rigid packaging Alpla is setting up a world class mould shop through its Indian arm in Pashamylaram here.

The facility, on which the investment is ₹60 crore, will only be the third such for the Austrian major — the other two are in Austria and Germany. The decision to establish here reflects the confidence in techno-commercial skills of Indian professionals to support high end technical solutions from ideation to design and execution, Alpla India said on Saturday.

Besides the tool room, Alpla India has set up a Dual Education Centre with an investment of ₹10 crore here. The company’s investment in Pashamylaram has crossed ₹500 crore, it said in a release.

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao is scheduled inaugurate the new facilities on July 11. CEO of Alpla Global Philipp Lehner will join in the inaugural function, the company said.

The Dual Education Centre, which Alpla has set up in partnership with Telangana government’s department of Technical Education and CII-Telangana, draws its inspiration from similar programmes in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The programme has been innovatively tweaked, thanks to the department of Technical Education, by ensuring that diploma students from various polytechnic colleges complete two years of theoretical education in their colleges and then join the Dual Education Centre. They will be provided hands-on education and training on latest CNC machines and state-of-the-art technologies in mechatronics.

Students of the programme will be fully paid during the training period and offered jobs on completion of the course, the release said.