Hyderabad

Aurobindo Pharma staff donate ₹3 cr. to HKMCF

Employees of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and group of sister concerns have donated ₹3 crore to Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF) in support of feeding the poor, underprivileged and unemployed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to an extent of 1.85 lakh meals daily in association with GHMC, donors and other municipalities.

Vice-chairman of Aurobindo Pharma K. Nithyananda Reddy and his colleagues lauded the service of the foundation and said about 19,000 employees voluntarily contributed one-day pay to the cause. Thanking the firm, HKMCF president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa said the centralised community kitchen with a capacity of about 50,000 meals was built at Narsingi in 2016 with the support of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and for several years it had been serving thousands of underprivileged people under various programs such as Bhojanamrita, Annapurna and Saddimuta.

This kitchen had now become a fountain head of hygienic food for the poor, weaker and vulnerable sections of society, now affected by COVID 19. A new community kitchen, with a capacity of 35,000 meals per day at Srikakulam and supported by the pharma major, was being put to the best use to serve the needy during this crisis. Mr. Dasa said the capacity of Narsingi kitchen was being increased, a press release said.

