Aurobindo Pharma earns ₹ 705. cr. net profit

Aurobindo Pharma has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹705.3 crore for the quarter ended December that in comparison to the year earlier period’s ₹712.2 crore is a decline by a marginal, under 1%.

Revenue from operations of the Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker increased nearly 12% to ₹5,895 crore (₹5,269.7 crore).

Managing Director N. Govindarajan said the company continues to perform well across all its key geographies. “We remain focused on strengthening our existing businesses and developing a differentiated and speciality driven product portfolio. We are committed to resolve all pending regulatory issues and continuously improve quality,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Total formulations revenue at ₹5,104.9 crore (₹4,347.8 crore) were 17.4% higher and boosted by an 22% increase in sales in the key, US market at ₹2,969.4 crore (₹2,433.2 crore). Formulations revenue in Europe increased 14.2% to ₹1,476.3 (₹1,292.8 crore).

Total revenue from active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), however, was 14.3% lower at ₹789.8 crore (₹921.7 crore).

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a second interim dividend of 175% or ₹1.75 per equity share of ₹ 1 each for the fiscal.

The company shares closed at ₹510.80 each, a gain of ₹2.35 or 0.46%.