Audit quality of work done by irrigation contractors: CPI(M)

Tammineni Veerabhadram

HYDERABAD

20 August 2020 22:41 IST

‘State should take steps to clear silt deposited in farm lands’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded that the government conduct an audit of the work relating to construction of irrigation channels and flood flow canals and the performance of the contractors who were entrusted with the responsibility.

CPI (M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu said field inspection of the flood flow canals revealed that works done on them were sub-standard. Canals suffered breaches at several places and bridges/culverts on them collapsed due to the incessant rains that lashed the State since the past few days reflecting the poor quality of works done by the contractors. The government should take steps to put in place a mechanism for conducting quality checks on the works relating to irrigation and agriculture sectors awarded to contractors, he said. Mr. Raghavulu briefed reporters about the findings of two teams of the CPI(M) which visited the rain/flood affected areas in different districts.

He expressed concern that crops in low-lying areas, particularly on lands owned by weaker sections, suffered severe damage due to the recent rains.

The government, however, had not initiated steps to enumerate the losses suffered by farmers, he said, demanding that the process be completed at the earliest and farmers provided suitable compensation for the losses they incurred. In addition, steps should be taken to clear huge amounts of silt deposited in the agricultural land so that farmers could recommence their activities, he said.

Housing in rural areas

The CPI(M) teams were also told about the problems being faced by the people whose houses were damaged due to the incessant rains. Housing is an acute problem in the rural areas and work on the houses assured to them under different schemes are yet to be launched, he said.

CPI(M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram wanted the State government to mount pressure on the Centre to secure adequate funds towards flood relief.

The government should provide 25 kg rice and ₹10,000 in cash to all families that suffered due to the rains/floods, he said.