Audit official in ACB net

Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Thursday arrested an employee at State Audit office in Tilaknagar, Abids for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 3,000 from a police head constable.

Mohammed Zainulabuddin, a junior auditor took ₹ 3,000 from K Ajay Kumar, a head constable at Kulsumpura police station for processing the pension file of Mujahid Hussain, who retired as a head constable from the same police station in December last. The accused, Zainulabuddin will be produced before the Special Judge for ACB cases, Hyderabad.

