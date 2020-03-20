Hyderabad

Audit official in ACB net

Staff ReporterHyderabad

Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Thursday arrested an employee at State Audit office in Tilaknagar, Abids for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 3,000 from a police head constable.

Mohammed Zainulabuddin, a junior auditor took ₹ 3,000 from K Ajay Kumar, a head constable at Kulsumpura police station for processing the pension file of Mujahid Hussain, who retired as a head constable from the same police station in December last. The accused, Zainulabuddin will be produced before the Special Judge for ACB cases, Hyderabad.

