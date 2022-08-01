Hyderabad

Audit of private sewage treatment plants from today

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 01, 2022 00:08 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 00:09 IST

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is taking up audit of private sewage treatment plants (STPs) within the Outer Ring Road through the environment enforcement cell of the Municipal Administration department, starting from August 1.

The State government, through orders issued on Saturday, made performance evaluation and annual audit mandatory for private STPs. The audit is chargeable to the consumers as permitted by the government, and user charges have been fixed at ₹5,000 per STP.

Consumers having STP on their premises are requested by the water board to register on ‘https://eec.telangana.gov.in’ and pay ₹5,000 during the visit to their premises.

Defaulting in payment may entail revoking of 20 kilo litres of free water supply and disconnection of services, a statement from the water board warned.

