Audio CD on Bathukamma

Government Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar released an audio CD titled “Bathukamma Puvvula Jathara” in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

The audio CD has songs written and sung by G. Rammurthy, a city-based social activist, in praise of the vibrant floral festival of Telangana, according to a press release.

Former chairperson of Child Welfare Committee of the erstwhile Warangal district Mandala Parashuramulu, Child Line nodal coordinator Iqbal Pasha and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Whip recalled the active role played by poets, singers and other artistes during the separate Telangana movement.

He said Bathukamma is being organised on a large scale across the State as per the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to promote and showcase Telangana’s rich cultural heritage.