Audio accessories, smart watch maker pTron to expand unit in Hyderabad

October 06, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Audio accessories and technology products maker pTron plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Nacharam here to create more capacity, for the existing product line, as well as introduce more to its portfolio.

From 35,000 sq ft, the Nacharam unit that was opened earlier this year will be expanded to 80,000 sq ft. Consequently, the number of employees will increase from about 350 to 1,000 within the next 12 months, founder and CEO Ameen Khwaja said here on Friday.

Consequent to the expansion, the capacity of unit that now makes around 3 lakh units TWS, neck bands and smart watches a month will go up to 10 lakh units a month, including the addition of speakers and soundbars. The company, which has leased the land, will be investing a total of ₹7 crore on the machinery alone with the completion of the expansion.

He cited talent availability in and around Hyderabad as the attraction for the company to shift its manufacturing base from Kurnool, where the facility has been converted into primarily a warehouse. In 6-7 months, plastic injection mould machines and surface mount technology will be deployed at the Nacharam unit, Mr. Khwaja said during a media interaction on product offerings and deals for the festive season from this month.

To queries, he said the company clocked net revenue of ₹147 crore in 2022-23 and targetting to clock ₹220 crore this fiscal. pTron, which has raised ₹47 crore, plans to raise ₹30 crore more in next six months.

