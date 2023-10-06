HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Audio accessories, smart watch maker pTron to expand unit in Hyderabad

The company plans to invest ₹7 crore on machinery alone with the completion of the expansion, founder and CEO Ameen Khwaja said

October 06, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Audio accessories and technology products maker pTron plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Nacharam here to create more capacity, for the existing product line, as well as introduce more to its portfolio.

From 35,000 sq ft, the Nacharam unit that was opened earlier this year will be expanded to 80,000 sq ft. Consequently, the number of employees will increase from about 350 to 1,000 within the next 12 months, founder and CEO Ameen Khwaja said here on Friday.

Consequent to the expansion, the capacity of unit that now makes around 3 lakh units TWS, neck bands and smart watches a month will go up to 10 lakh units a month, including the addition of speakers and soundbars. The company, which has leased the land, will be investing a total of ₹7 crore on the machinery alone with the completion of the expansion.

He cited talent availability in and around Hyderabad as the attraction for the company to shift its manufacturing base from Kurnool, where the facility has been converted into primarily a warehouse. In 6-7 months, plastic injection mould machines and surface mount technology will be deployed at the Nacharam unit, Mr. Khwaja said during a media interaction on product offerings and deals for the festive season from this month.

To queries, he said the company clocked net revenue of ₹147 crore in 2022-23 and targetting to clock ₹220 crore this fiscal. pTron, which has raised ₹47 crore, plans to raise ₹30 crore more in next six months.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.