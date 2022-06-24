Auction of Rajiv Swagruha plots fetches ₹64.70 cr.

As many as 226 open plots in Angarika township of the Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd. (TRSCL) at Nusthulapur village of Thimmapur mandal were sold in open auction held here spanning several sessions in the last five days, fetching revenue of a little over ₹64.70 crore for the State government.

According to official sources, a total of 237 open plots were put up for sale through open auction in the first phase.

Of these, 226 were auctioned and 11 were unsold in the open auction sessions, sources added.

The highest bid in commercial plots category was ₹22,600 per square yard and the lowest ₹12,500 per square yard.

In the residential plots category, the highest bid was ₹18,600 per square yard and the lowest was ₹7,800 per square yard.