Atul Karwal to address runners

Hyderabad Runners is organising its 23rd webinar from 7.30 p.m. on Saturday. The weekly webinar series, labelled, Beyond the Track, will be addressed by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy director Atul Karwal. An ultra-marathoner and triathlete, he will speak on the topic, fitness, valor, service: lead by example.
Earlier, during its 22 and 23rd webinars, the organisation hosted Varun Sawat, who set a record by becoming the first-ever Indian autistic runner to successfully finish a full marathon, the 2020 Mumbai marathon, in 4 hours and 27 minutes and cricketer Gary Kirsten, who is a top marathoner too.
Join the Facebook page of Hyderabad Runners to follow the webinar, a release said.
