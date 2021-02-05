Attendance in schools, colleges picking up steadily

Director of School Education, Sri Devasena, interacting with students of ZPHS Jalalpur in Yadadri district on Friday.

Hyderabad

05 February 2021 00:23 IST

Intermediate second-year students have a very poor attendance of 25%

Students seem to be gaining confidence in the educational institutions in Telangana as the attendance picked up for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday with 64% after they were reopened on February 1.

Attendance on the first day was 45% followed by 54% on the second day and 57% on the third day. On the fourth day today, it peaked to 64% with a jump of 7%. While school students showed more enthusiasm in attending their institutions, Intermediate second year students had a very poor attendance of 25%.

According to the figures from the Department of School Education, attendance was highest for 10th class with 73% followed by 59% among 9th class and 44% for Intermediate first year. Attendance in government schools was much better compared to private schools as per the figures.

Officials continued to encourage students to come to schools giving them confidence about the hygiene being maintained and the precautionary measures taken as per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government.

Director of School Education, Sri Devasena visited the Zilla Parishad High School in Jalalpur of Bommalaramaram mandal of Yadadri district and also Bhavitha Centre. She interacted with the students about the safety, hygiene and academics. Later, she also had lunch with them to check the quality of mid-day meal being served.

When contacted, Ms. Devasena said students are happy to back at the school and during her interactions with the students she realised that they have not lost contact with the teachers. The online classes and other modes of communication kept the students in touch with their teachers. During the last four days the Director visited schools in Jangaon and Medchal districts.

Parents of several private schools in cities and towns seem to be reluctant to send children - compared to the government schools in the rural areas. While transport is a big issue in the cities, rural students generally walk to the schools or use bicycles as they stay close to the schools. Parents in urban areas and cities depend on autorickshaws that are filled to the brim or the public transport infusing a sense of fear among them.