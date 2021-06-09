Hyderabad

Attempt to murder suspect stabs constable

A constable with Chilkalguda police station was stabbed by a suspect at the police station late on Tuesday.

The suspect, Karthik, along with his father Hari, was picked up by the police for questioning in a stabbing case that took place in their neighbourhood.

While constable Kiran along with his colleagues was questioning Hari, Karthik took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed it on the former’s neck. Soon, the constable was rushed to a nearby corporate hospital for medical assistance.

As per the police, the offence took place around 11.30 p.m. and the team which picked up the father-son duo failed to check their pockets before they were taken to the police station for questioning.


