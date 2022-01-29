‘Attack on BJP under the direction of CM’

HYDERABAD

29 January 2022 18:35 IST

KCR is diverting public issues: Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that attacks on party workers and leaders have been taking place under the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and they are ready to face them at any cost.

Speaking to reporters after participating in several development programmes in Choppadandi along with former MLA B Shobha on Saturday, Mr. Sanjay alleged that false cases were being registered against party workers and sending them to jails.

“Attacks took place against me in the past at Nalgonda while recently there was an attack on party Lok Sabha member D. Aravind in the presence of police. This is nothing but diverting public attention from the burning issues in the State. Yesterday there was an attack on one Nageswara Rao at Khammam. Local circle inspector used abusive language. Some police are supporting the ruling party and it was not acceptable,” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar.

Advertising

Advertising

Referring to the statement made by the government that there will be no paddy procurement centres during summer, the BJP president wondered where the farmers have to sell the paddy produced during the season. Stating that the government was ready to by raw rice, he asked why the State Government had given undertaking to the Centre that it would not supply par-boiled rice. He also said that the party would bring pressure on the State Government to open paddy procurement centres.