Atrocities against SCs/STs go up

Atrocities against members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have gone up in Hyderabad, and elsewhere in the State, reveals the 2018 edition of ‘Crime in India’ statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

According to the data, crime against SCs and STs have increased by 57 per cent and 19 per cent respectively in the city.

As many as 123 cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes, including an acid attack in 2018, as against 78 in the previous year, were reported.

There were 25 cases of atrocities against Scheduled Tribes in that year, compared to 18 in 2017.

In Telangana, atrocities against SCs increased by two per cent, while there was a three per cent decline in crime against STs. The crime includes rape, murder, robbery and abetment to suicide.

A total of 1,507 cases of crime against SCs were booked, and atrocities against STs dropped to 419 in 2018, as against 435 reported in the previous year.

The data showed that senior citizens are not safe in the State capital with 107 per cent crimes against them in 2018. A total of 29 cases of crime against senior citizens were recorded in that year from 14 in 2017.

However, the number saw an 18 per cent decline in the State.

In 2018, cases registered were 1,062 across Telangana, as against 1,308 cases in the previous year.