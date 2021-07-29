Atomic minerals directorate annual day celebrated

Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) under the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) helped in augmenting atomic mineral sources across the country over the decades and it has re-dedicated itself to continue the pursuit of excellence in the frontier areas of exploration and research, said director D. K. Sinha on Thursday.

Addressing a virtual gathering on the occasion of the 72nd annual day at AMD headquarters, Begumpet, he said the institute has emerged as Rare Minerals Survey Unit (RMSU) from the Geological Survey of India during the Second World War and was brought under AEC in 1949.

It has seven regional centres located at New Delhi, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, Shillong, Jaipur, Nagpur, Cherlapally (Hyderabad); two sectional offices situated at Thiruvananthapuram and Visakhapatnam and all the field camps. Additional director R. Mamallan delivered a talk on ‘Status of heliborne and ground geophysical surveys by AMD’ and this was followed by another talk on ‘Multidisciplinary collaboration research activities of AMD’ by his colleague T.S. Sunil Kumar.

Awards were announced for the best performing drilling units during 2019-20, gold medals were given to toppers of OCES-2019 batch of BARC Training School, AMD Campus, release of digital version of in-house magazine Khanij Bharati and other events marked the day, a press release said.